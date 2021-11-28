‘Gift of Lights’ is back at the Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is hosting it’s ‘Gift of Lights,’ featuring more than a million lights throughout the Zoo.

There is a lot to do and see, including a train ride that, with admission, will get you some hot chocolate and a festive gift.

Santa Claus is also making an appearance, taking photos with visitors and listening to Christmas lists.

The ‘Gift of Lights’ allows visitors of all ages to see the zoo and the animals in a different, fun way.

“I just think it’s really awesome that they do this for the community in the Winter time. It’s a great opportunity for the Zoo and for us to come and experience it in a different season,” said one attendee.

The event runs until December 19th.

Here is the list of upcoming dates and times:

Sunday, Nov. 28 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ticket prices:

Regular adult (15+): $11

Regular child (3-14): $6

Children 2 and under: FREE

Member adult: $8

Member child: $4

