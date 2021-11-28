Fournette has 4 TDs to fuel Bucs’ 2nd-half rally at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Leonard Fournette capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left to give Tampa Bay a 38-31 come-from-behind victory at Indianapolis.

Tom Brady led the Buccaneers on the eight-play, 75-yard tiebreaking scoring march after getting the ball back with 3:29 left.

Indy had a chance to force overtime after a long kickoff return.

But Carson Wentz’s first pass fell incomplete and his second was picked off.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/28/2021 4:52:01 PM (GMT -5:00)