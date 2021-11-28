Advertisement

Fournette has 4 TDs to fuel Bucs’ 2nd-half rally at Indy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (7) runs past Indianapolis Colts' Bobby Okereke (58)...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (7) runs past Indianapolis Colts' Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Leonard Fournette capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left to give Tampa Bay a 38-31 come-from-behind victory at Indianapolis.

Tom Brady led the Buccaneers on the eight-play, 75-yard tiebreaking scoring march after getting the ball back with 3:29 left.

Indy had a chance to force overtime after a long kickoff return.

But Carson Wentz’s first pass fell incomplete and his second was picked off.

11/28/2021 4:52:01 PM (GMT -5:00)

