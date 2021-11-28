Advertisement

Feds apprehend stowaway on flight from Guatemala to Miami

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight that arrived at Miami International Airport.

The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived from Guatemala City, Guatemala, at 10:06 a.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement authorities met the plane due to a security issue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.

The agency says he was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The news release didn’t say whether he will face any charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman received the highest honor for Purdue alumni during the...
Mike Hoffman surprised by family, honored at Purdue football game
31-year-old inmate, Joshua Cassel faces 4 new felony charges after detectives learned he made...
St. Joseph Co. Jail inmate charged with four felonies in murder-for-hire scheme
Man dies in early morning crash
One person dies in early morning LaPorte County crash
Blustery Sunday. Rain to snow mix Monday Afternoon
Blustery Sunday. Rain to snow mix Monday Afternoon
Holiday events happening all weekend in South Bend
Holiday events happening all weekend in South Bend

Latest News

Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread
The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.
USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru
THE QUEEN OF CAKEPOPS AND OWNER OF DJ'S SWEET TREAT DJ SUMAYAH.
Sunday Morning Spotlight: DJ's Sweet Treats
Blustery Sunday. Rain to snow mix Monday Afternoon
Blustery Sunday. Rain to snow mix Monday Afternoon