‘Why not us?:’ Northridge football motto helps get Raiders to state

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Northridge Raiders are in Indianapolis right now as they prepare for their state championship matchup with Mt. Vernon.

It’s Northridge’s first ever appearance in the big game.

All season long, first year head coach Chad Eppley has preached the ‘why not us?’ mentality.

So when did the Raiders buy in?

“When we went through our slump and we were giving up quite a few points, weren’t scoring a lot of points things like that,” Eppley said. “We were losing to these good NLC teams. They would come in and they would just want to get better. Like they would say oh this is a good idea or hey I saw this or why don’t we try something like this. They wouldn’t try to question us and say that we’re doing something wrong. So they believed in us as a coaching staff and I knew that they were still in it for the long run. "

“I would say right after the first game,” lineman Evan Kaehr said. “Right after the first game, we just beat South Bend Adams and I was like alright well why not us? We have it. We can do it.”

Northridge takes on Mt. Vernon tomorrow at 3:30.

It will be on Bally Sports Indiana.

