Advertisement

‘Why not us?:’ Northridge football motto helps get Raiders to state

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Northridge Raiders are in Indianapolis right now as they prepare for their state championship matchup with Mt. Vernon.

It’s Northridge’s first ever appearance in the big game.

All season long, first year head coach Chad Eppley has preached the ‘why not us?’ mentality.

So when did the Raiders buy in?

“When we went through our slump and we were giving up quite a few points, weren’t scoring a lot of points things like that,” Eppley said. “We were losing to these good NLC teams. They would come in and they would just want to get better. Like they would say oh this is a good idea or hey I saw this or why don’t we try something like this. They wouldn’t try to question us and say that we’re doing something wrong. So they believed in us as a coaching staff and I knew that they were still in it for the long run. "

“I would say right after the first game,” lineman Evan Kaehr said. “Right after the first game, we just beat South Bend Adams and I was like alright well why not us? We have it. We can do it.”

Northridge takes on Mt. Vernon tomorrow at 3:30.

It will be on Bally Sports Indiana.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday.
One dead in South Bend shooting
A police car
S.B.P.D. investigating shooting on Hollywood Place
An arrest has been made.
Mishawaka man charged in murder-for-hire scheme
Local bars busy for “Blackout Wednesday”
Local bars busy for “Blackout Wednesday”
The man who built a chocolate company that is synonymous with South Bend renews his commitment...
Plan in the works to build South Bend dinosaur museum

Latest News

Irish fall to Bulldogs in OT, 71-67
the Northridge Raiders are in Indianapolis as they prepare for their state championship matchup...
Why not us? Raiders ready for state championship
Purdue's Zach Edey (15) shoots over Omaha's Dylan Brougham (14) during the second half of an...
No. 3 Purdue takes inside track to blow out Omaha 97-40
In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) falls...
No. 6 Baylor beats Michigan State 75-58 for Atlantis title