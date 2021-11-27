Support local businesses for Small Business Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Small Business Saturday is one of the busiest days of the year for businesses around the country.

We stopped by many shops in South Bend Saturday morning.

CircaArts Gallery is located on Colfax and features one-of-a-kind gifts made by local artists.

They have a popular Notre Dame section with tiles and paintings of everything Notre Dame.

They also sell vintage clothing, antiques and collectables.

“If you want something unique and one-of-a-kind, and you want a fun place to be, you need to support the business and support the idea of the artists as well...Very much so one of the busiest times of the year. We move along okay, but we certainly do count on people considering local artists,” said Owner of CircaArts Gallery Kathy Reedy White.

After a tough past year-and-a-half, business owners said they want to thank the community for coming out to shop today.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.