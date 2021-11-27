Advertisement

Pet Vet: Holiday and Decorating Hazards for Pets

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - It’s the holiday season, and although it can be very festive, it can also be a hazardous time for pets and pet owners.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, has some tips on how to keep your pets safe this time of year.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday.
One dead in South Bend shooting
A police car
S.B.P.D. investigating shooting on Hollywood Place
An arrest has been made.
Mishawaka man charged in murder-for-hire scheme
31-year-old inmate, Joshua Cassel faces 4 new felony charges after detectives learned he made...
St. Joseph Co. Jail inmate charged with four felonies in murder-for-hire scheme
A Thanksgiving-night crash kills one and sends several to the hospital
One dead, several hurt in Berrien County crash

Latest News

This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.
2nd Chance: Willow
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St....
2nd Chance: Rio
It’s Thanksgiving week, and many of you will be planning a special meal. But what if you find...
Pet Vet: Pancreatitis and Bones
This week’s pet is a spunky little guy named “Russel” at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County!
2nd Chance Pet: Russel