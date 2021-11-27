Mike Hoffman surprised by family, honored at Purdue football game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The surprises continued this weekend for the “nicest man in Michiana,” Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman, who will retire next week after serving viewers in Michigan and Indiana for 37 years.

At Saturday’s Old Oaken Bucket game, Mike and his wife, Cindy, were guests of former Indiana Governor and Purdue University President Mitch Daniels; Daniels surprised Mike with an on-air invite to the game on Tuesday.

What Mike didn’t know is the university invited his children, Kara and Christopher, along with their families, to surprise their dad during the second quarter. On the field, a Purdue University official bestowed upon Mike the Distinguished Boilermaker Award, the highest alumni honor.

Mike’s children - also Purdue grads - live out of town but wanted to make their respective trips to West Lafayette this weekend, in part to recognize Mike’s service to the community.

“Family is everything, and I credit the person I am today to the way he raised me,” said Christopher, who is based in Denver. “I don’t think I would be in the position I am today if it weren’t for him.”

The Boilermaker band also let Mike take a few swings at its historic bass drum, known as the “World’s Largest Drum.”

16 News Now will have a full report on Mike’s surprise and Purdue University award tonight on 16 News Now at 11.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.