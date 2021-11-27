Advertisement

Mike Hoffman surprised by family, honored at Purdue football game

WNDU Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman received the highest honor for Purdue alumni during the...
WNDU Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman received the highest honor for Purdue alumni during the Old Oaken Bucket game.(WNDU)
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The surprises continued this weekend for the “nicest man in Michiana,” Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman, who will retire next week after serving viewers in Michigan and Indiana for 37 years.

At Saturday’s Old Oaken Bucket game, Mike and his wife, Cindy, were guests of former Indiana Governor and Purdue University President Mitch Daniels; Daniels surprised Mike with an on-air invite to the game on Tuesday.

What Mike didn’t know is the university invited his children, Kara and Christopher, along with their families, to surprise their dad during the second quarter. On the field, a Purdue University official bestowed upon Mike the Distinguished Boilermaker Award, the highest alumni honor.

Mike’s children - also Purdue grads - live out of town but wanted to make their respective trips to West Lafayette this weekend, in part to recognize Mike’s service to the community.

“Family is everything, and I credit the person I am today to the way he raised me,” said Christopher, who is based in Denver. “I don’t think I would be in the position I am today if it weren’t for him.”

The Boilermaker band also let Mike take a few swings at its historic bass drum, known as the “World’s Largest Drum.”

16 News Now will have a full report on Mike’s surprise and Purdue University award tonight on 16 News Now at 11.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday.
One dead in South Bend shooting
31-year-old inmate, Joshua Cassel faces 4 new felony charges after detectives learned he made...
St. Joseph Co. Jail inmate charged with four felonies in murder-for-hire scheme
A police car
S.B.P.D. investigating shooting on Hollywood Place
An arrest has been made.
Mishawaka man charged in murder-for-hire scheme
A Thanksgiving-night crash kills one and sends several to the hospital
One dead, several hurt in Berrien County crash

Latest News

A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Support local businesses for Small Business Saturday
Support local businesses for Small Business Saturday
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.
2nd Chance: Willow
WNDU Vault: Mike Hoffman hits the hay
WNDU Vault: Mike Hoffman hits the hay