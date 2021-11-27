Advertisement

Michigan beats Ohio State 42-27, ends 8-game skid in rivalry

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an...
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan won 42-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Hassan Haskins scored five touchdowns and Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks, helping No. 6 Michigan finally beat No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 to give Jim Harbaugh his first win as a coach against the rivals.

The Wolverines clinched the Big Ten East and will play in the conference title game next week with playoff hopes in hand.

They now have a chance to win a Big Ten title for the first time since 2004 and a national championship for the first time since 1997.

Ohio State had won a school-record eight straight in the storied series.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/27/2021 4:31:34 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday.
One dead in South Bend shooting
31-year-old inmate, Joshua Cassel faces 4 new felony charges after detectives learned he made...
St. Joseph Co. Jail inmate charged with four felonies in murder-for-hire scheme
A police car
S.B.P.D. investigating shooting on Hollywood Place
An arrest has been made.
Mishawaka man charged in murder-for-hire scheme
A Thanksgiving-night crash kills one and sends several to the hospital
One dead, several hurt in Berrien County crash

Latest News

It’s Northridge’s first ever appearance in the big game.
‘Why not us?:’ Northridge football motto helps get Raiders to state
Irish fall to Bulldogs in OT, 71-67
the Northridge Raiders are in Indianapolis as they prepare for their state championship matchup...
Why not us? Raiders ready for state championship
Purdue's Zach Edey (15) shoots over Omaha's Dylan Brougham (14) during the second half of an...
No. 3 Purdue takes inside track to blow out Omaha 97-40