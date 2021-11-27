Irish fall to Bulldogs in OT, 71-67

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For the first time in 21 years, the (RV/RV) Notre Dame women’s basketball team took on the (RV/#21) University of Georgia in its Friday afternoon bout in the Daytona Beach Invitational. The Fighting Irish (5-1) had a few chances in regulation to find victory, and later boasted a four-point lead in overtime, but the Bulldogs (5-0) escaped with the 71-67 victory.

Freshman guard Olivia Miles produced a career high 24 points to go along with her six rebounds and five assists. Maddy Westbeld and Maya Dodson each contributed 13 points as the latter also reeled in seven boards. In addition, Anaya Peoples grabbed a season high 11 rebounds, which led the team today.

Ultimately, 25 turnovers plagued the Irish on Friday evening, as the Bulldogs converted those into 16 points.

How It Happened

A Sam Brunelle three-pointer at 5:47 in the first pushed the Irish out ahead 11-4 until Georgia found some traction to tie the game at 13-all by the three-minute mark. Yet, the Irish regrouped and ended the first on a 7-0 run, receiving contributions from Anaya Peoples, Olivia Miles and Maya Dodson.

Back-to-back Notre Dame turnovers resulted in a Georgia 5-0 start to the second quarter and they eventually pulled to within one possession at 22-20. Then Westbeld and Citron responded with back-to-back scores to force a Bulldogs timeout at 6:53 up 26-20. The Bulldogs responded out of the timeout with an 8-0 scoring spree to claim its first lead of the game.

Ultimately, Georgia took a narrow 31-30 lead into the half as 13 turnovers plagued Notre Dame. Miles led at the break with 11 points, the lone Irish in double figures. Notre Dame shot 39 percent (14-of-36) compared to Georgia’s 43 percent (12-of-28).

There were seven lead changes and five ties in the back-and-forth third quarter. Peoples, Miles and Dodson got Notre Dame off to a quick 7-2 second half start. Mabrey hit a pivotal three at 5:40 and Citron connected on key and-one at 1:34 – each gave the lead back to Notre Dame. All-in-all, it was tied up at 49-apiece heading into the final quarter.

Westbeld connected on a huge trey at 8:31, which was followed by a Dodson put back, giving the Irish five points of separation. The see-saw of momentum continued as a Miles layup with 3:35 remaining tied the match up at 61-all. However, that would be the final points for either team in the fourth.

The Notre Dame defense did its part, forcing Georgia to miss four shots in a row, but both Miles’ and Mabrey’s shots in the final 33 seconds wouldn’t fall either as the two marched on to overtime.

Miles converted back-to-back layups in OT, pushing Notre Dame ahead 67-63 with 1:48 left. However, the Bulldogs countered with an 8-0 run to end the game.

Up Next

The Irish will be back in action in just 24 hours, when they try to take down a ranked foe in No. 16/19 Oregon State (3-0). That contest will tip off Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

