Inspire Me boutique owner says Black Friday this year has been great

By Samantha Albert
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jeanne Skelton, the owner of Inspire Me boutique, tells us that Black Friday this year has been much better than last year.

Skelton says that many boutique’s have Black Friday deals online, so that people are able to shop from midnight to midnight, instead of only during store hours.

For Black Friday this year, the boutique is offering 20 percent off everything, including sale items.

Owner Jeanne Skelton tells us that despite the deals still being online like they were last year, business has been better this Black Friday.

“It’s definitely picking up, which is really, really fun. So we’ve had a much better year than it was last year for sure. So, we’re really excited to see faces, some people are still wearing masks which are fine and but people are getting out which is really wonderful. We love seeing people out and about and excited to be out and doing things and shopping and trying on clothes again.”

While this is a huge sale, Skelton tells us that Small Business Saturday is what she really looks forward to, as more people come to show their support in person.

