Holiday events happening all weekend in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking to have some fun this holiday season, you are in luck!

There are many exciting events happening all weekend long.

On Friday, Howard Park kicked off its ice-skating season.

It all started at 10:30 a.m. with a ceremonial first skate.

Then attendees could grab some complimentary hot beverages and treats.

People also checked out the Howard Holiday Market.

The market is open all weekend and runs for three weeks.

Over 20 vendors are selling some unique things and you can’t beat the good deals.

If you still have some Christmas shopping to do, this is where you want to be!

Not to mention, it is a great way to support local businesses.

Esther Ollar makes beautiful mugs.

“I started doing art, getting back into ceramics, during a hard time I was having in life. It was just a really great therapeutic way to process through some of those hard feelings and hard times,” Ollar said.

There is also live music and performances.

“There’s a lot of great activities. There’s a lot of things that will appeal to people of all ages. Once again, if you have little kids or even older adults, there will be things for you to come out to enjoy,” said Jonathan Jones with South Bend Venues Parks & Arts.

Once you are done having some fun at Howard Park, head to Potawatomi Zoo.

The Gift of Lights event is another great way to celebrate the holidays with family and friends.

If you decide to come out this year, you will see a ton of lights and decorations around the zoo.

Don’t forget to stop by to see Santa too!

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.