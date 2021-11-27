Griffon Games and Bookstore owner gets creative with Black Friday deal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Griffon Games and Bookstore has all kinds of gifts, games, and goodies for people of all ages.

For Black Friday this year, owner Ken Peczkowski allowed visitors to draw a card from a regular deck of 52 cards, with each card representing a different discount.

Peczkowski tells us that this promotion is only one of the deals the store offers throughout the year.

“We do different kinds of sales in the course of the year. Today’s is a uh deck of cards, 52 cards, and uh, on your purchase if you pick a card, if it’s a red card you get 5% off, a black card is 10% off for Black Friday, but if it’s a face card, like a Jack it’s 15% off, a Queen is 20% off, a King is 25% off, an Ace is 30% off on your purchase for today,” says Ken Peczkowski, the owner of Griffon Games and Bookstore.

While the bookstore was busy all day today, Peczkowski says that Black Friday is not even the biggest retail day for the store. December 23rd is actually Griffon Games and Bookstore’s busiest day.

Peczkowski says this is likely due to people remembering last minute that they need a gift.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.