Century Center hosts cornhole tournament

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Cornhole Organization is hosting a tournament at the Century Center Friday and Saturday.

More than 200 men, women, and juniors are competing for first place. This is the 4th year the tournament has been held in South Bend.

The event is free and open to the public, though parking at the Century Center is $5 per day.

