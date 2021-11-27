Advertisement

Ali on the Boulevard owner, Ali Patel, shares deals for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday

By Samantha Albert
Nov. 26, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Small businesses are a hit this holiday season, and the Black Friday deals at Ali on the Boulevard are continuing into Small Business Saturday.

The boutique offered deals for $10 fleece leggings, 40 percent off any denim in the store, and 30 percent off all of the handbags in store.

“It means a lot when people shop with small businesses just because it keeps a lot of the money in their neighborhood, in their community. We pay taxes as business owners, and a lot of that money stays right here locally versus big, online, box stores, uhm. We’ve worked really really hard to have a really good collection and selection of gifts and products so people don’t have to go to a bunch of different stores, so hopefully people understand shopping small means a lot to us,” said Ali on the Boulevard owner, Ali Patel.

Patel also told us that free goodie bags were given with purchases of $75 or more, and that that deal will also be continuing into Small Business Saturday, as long as supplies last.

