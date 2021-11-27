Advertisement

2nd Chance: Willow

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.

Meet Willow!

Willow, a Plott Hound, loves to play and give kisses.

Her preferred game is tug of war and chasing a ball.

She pushes the toy into your lap asking to play.

She is housebroken and crate trained.

She will need a secure 6 foot fenced yard.

She seems to have mixed reactions to other dogs and cats, so probably being the only pet in the home is necessary.

She is fun and loving, really a great dog to add to your family.

She weighs 60 pounds and is 2-years-old.

If you want to adopt Willow or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also log onto their website at petrefuge.com or like them on Facebook.

