Woman injured in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -One woman is injured after a shooting in Benton Harbor.

It happened Wednesday on the 1000 block of Hurd Street.

When officers responded they found a 30-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now police do not have a suspect but they found a stolen firearm on scene.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about this incident or any act of firearm violence is requested to contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867) or provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app located in your app store. Search your app store by entering Benton Harbor DPS.

