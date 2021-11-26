Advertisement

Supporting small businesses this Black Friday

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - If you are looking to support small businesses on Black Friday and through the holiday season, head to St. Joseph.

‘The Market’ is a new indoor farmers market located in the heart of downtown.

Eight different businesses are selling unique food, drink, and gift items.

Businesses throughout St. Joseph will be offering special deals all weekend in celebration of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

“There’s complimentary gift wrapping, some free gifts with purchases,” said Daniele Crevier from St. Joseph Today. “Just really unique and one-of-a-kind merchandises as well. So, if you’re looking for gifts, get your holiday shopping done early, because you will truly find some unique gifts that you know others will not have.”

Shoppers looking for some swag and maps with information on downtown businesses can head to St. Joseph Today.

‘The Market’ is located at 301 W Main Street and is open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily.

