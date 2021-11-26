Advertisement

One dead, several injured in Berrien County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead and several others are injured after a crash in Berrien County.

It happened on I94 eastbound near Maudlin Road in New Buffalo Township Thursday night. Police say the first car lost control and ran off the road before hitting a guardrail.

One of the four passengers was out when an approaching car lost control, hitting that passenger and pinning them between both vehicles.

The crash is still under investigation, however police say the slick rain and icy road conditions led to this deadly crash.

