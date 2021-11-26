One dead, several hurt in Berrien County crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Thanksgiving-night crash has killed one and left several others hurt.

Police say it happened around 7:15 last night on I-94 Eastbound near Maudlin Road in New Buffalo Township.

The crash began when the driver of a Ford SUV lost control, ran off the roadway, and crashed into a guardrail.

One of his passengers got out to check on someone in the front seat, when the driver of an approaching Buick lost control and crashed into the SUV, pinning the passenger who had gotten out.

The Ford’s driver was also thrown from the car by the force of the impact.

The Ford’s driver and front-seat passenger were taken to Memorial Hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the second car was airlifted to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for critical injuries. Their passenger was taken to University of Chicago for treatment of their injuries.

The identities of the deceased, and the people injured, have not been released.

While the crash is still being investigated, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says it’s likely that cold temperatures, the rain, and slick road conditions contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.