Advertisement

One dead, several hurt in Berrien County crash

A Thanksgiving-night crash kills one and sends several to the hospital
A Thanksgiving-night crash kills one and sends several to the hospital(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Thanksgiving-night crash has killed one and left several others hurt.

Police say it happened around 7:15 last night on I-94 Eastbound near Maudlin Road in New Buffalo Township.

The crash began when the driver of a Ford SUV lost control, ran off the roadway, and crashed into a guardrail.

One of his passengers got out to check on someone in the front seat, when the driver of an approaching Buick lost control and crashed into the SUV, pinning the passenger who had gotten out.

The Ford’s driver was also thrown from the car by the force of the impact.

The Ford’s driver and front-seat passenger were taken to Memorial Hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the second car was airlifted to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for critical injuries. Their passenger was taken to University of Chicago for treatment of their injuries.

The identities of the deceased, and the people injured, have not been released.

While the crash is still being investigated, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says it’s likely that cold temperatures, the rain, and slick road conditions contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday.
One dead in South Bend shooting
Local bars busy for “Blackout Wednesday”
Local bars busy for “Blackout Wednesday”
The man who built a chocolate company that is synonymous with South Bend renews his commitment...
Plan in the works to build South Bend dinosaur museum
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
An arrest has been made.
Mishawaka man charged in murder-for-hire scheme

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Cold Black Friday with More Snow Possible This Weekend
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast - NOVA
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast - NOVA
A police car
S.B.P.D. investigating shooting on Hollywood Place
Crime tape generic
Woman injured in Benton Harbor shooting