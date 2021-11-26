Notre Dame’s running backs corps runs deep

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kyren Williams impresses us week after week so much so that I’m running out of ways to describe him.

But two freshmen have also been making an impact in recent weeks.

Logan Diggs has solidified himself as the second stringer.

Diggs has over 200 rushing yards this season in just six games for the Golden Domers.

Meanwhile Audric Estime got his first carries last week against Georgia Tech and plowed through the Yellow Jackets.

“Logan looked really good and when he got his opportunities he went in that direction,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “But Audric obviously has immense talent as well. It’s one of those things where I think he’s grown a lot in terms of picking up the nuances of the position.”

Their leader in the running back room, Kyren Williams, is proud of their success.

“Seeing those guys like Logan and Audric, just true freshmen in there playing snaps at college like that’s something I wish I had,” Williams said. “Like look Logan, he’s scoring two touchdowns in a game as a true freshman. So he’s living out his dreams, I couldn’t be happier for him. I’m always going to have his back. I know that if he has me then we’re going to work. That’s all I’m going to force it on him and we’re going to do that and just keep getting better. Same goes for Audric just going back to work each and every week so that we don’t ever get satisfied, we don’t do that.”

Notre Dame takes on Stanford tomorrow night.

The Cardinal gives up more than 240 rushing yards a game so look for the Irish running corps to get plenty of action Saturday night.

