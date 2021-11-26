Advertisement

Notre Dame Football shares their favorite Thanksgiving dishes

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football has plenty to be thankful for this holiday season as they are inching closer to sneaking in to the College Football Playoff.

But like the rest of us today, the Notre Dame Football team is enjoying their annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Morris before heading out west to take on Stanford.

Two years ago, head coach Brian Kelly said that squash was his favorite Thanksgiving side dish, which still is confusing to this day.

So what does this year’s squad like best about the holiday?

“Oh man, so we were talking about this earlier when we were walking off from the walk through, cause we were trying to explain this to the freshmen, wasn’t Lou Holtz’s quote about Notre Dame like if you’ve never been here or whatever like I can’t explain it or something like that,” offensive lineman Josh Lugg said. “Well, Thanksgiving dinner, if you’ve never seen it, it’s hard to explain how great it is here at Notre Dame. We do it at the Morris Inn. It’s just a beautiful spread. Their green bean casserole, is pretty good. I think my mom’s is better. But their green bean casserole, really really good. They have really good turkey. I don’t know where they get their turkey from, but it’s pretty good turkey. I’m just a big fan of stuffing. I think if you got some good stuffing, it’s a good meal.”

“If I’m at home, I’m definitely getting some greens,” running back Kyren Williams said. “I’m getting some chitlins. I’m getting some candied yams. And then I’m getting some Cajun turkey. That’s my whole plate. I’m going to have about 2 or 3 of them.”

“I love green bean casserole so I need at least a quarter portion of that,” linebacker Bo Bauer said. “Maybe half.”

The Irish head out to California to take on Stanford at 8 on Saturday at FOX.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a person was shot in South Bend.
South Bend Police investigating Tuesday evening shooting
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
The man who built a chocolate company that is synonymous with South Bend renews his commitment...
Plan in the works to build South Bend dinosaur museum
Local bars busy for “Blackout Wednesday”
Local bars busy for “Blackout Wednesday”
Efforts to extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants in Indiana are underway.
Undocumented immigrants pushing for driver’s cards in Indiana

Latest News

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) drives as Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo (21) defends...
Brown, Spartans pull away late to beat No. 22 UConn 64-60
Notre Dame's Jarrett Patterson (55) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Notre Dame football sees rushing game improvement as offensive line strengthens
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Michigan State gives Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year deal
Michigan guard Frankie Collins (10) and teammates react after a play during the second half of...
No. 20 Michigan sloppy in 65-54 win over Tarleton State