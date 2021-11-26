Notre Dame Football shares their favorite Thanksgiving dishes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football has plenty to be thankful for this holiday season as they are inching closer to sneaking in to the College Football Playoff.

But like the rest of us today, the Notre Dame Football team is enjoying their annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Morris before heading out west to take on Stanford.

Two years ago, head coach Brian Kelly said that squash was his favorite Thanksgiving side dish, which still is confusing to this day.

So what does this year’s squad like best about the holiday?

“Oh man, so we were talking about this earlier when we were walking off from the walk through, cause we were trying to explain this to the freshmen, wasn’t Lou Holtz’s quote about Notre Dame like if you’ve never been here or whatever like I can’t explain it or something like that,” offensive lineman Josh Lugg said. “Well, Thanksgiving dinner, if you’ve never seen it, it’s hard to explain how great it is here at Notre Dame. We do it at the Morris Inn. It’s just a beautiful spread. Their green bean casserole, is pretty good. I think my mom’s is better. But their green bean casserole, really really good. They have really good turkey. I don’t know where they get their turkey from, but it’s pretty good turkey. I’m just a big fan of stuffing. I think if you got some good stuffing, it’s a good meal.”

“If I’m at home, I’m definitely getting some greens,” running back Kyren Williams said. “I’m getting some chitlins. I’m getting some candied yams. And then I’m getting some Cajun turkey. That’s my whole plate. I’m going to have about 2 or 3 of them.”

“I love green bean casserole so I need at least a quarter portion of that,” linebacker Bo Bauer said. “Maybe half.”

The Irish head out to California to take on Stanford at 8 on Saturday at FOX.

