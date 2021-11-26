Northridge gets community sendoff ahead of state championship game.

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Northridge Raiders have adopted the motto of ‘why not us’ as few expected them to be at this point. Well now they are just one win away from destiny .

The Middlebury community was out in full force on Friday to send their raiders off to Indianapolis.

Northridge takes on Mt. Vernon in the Class 4A title game on Saturday afternoon.

Head Coach Chad Eppley is having one heck of a first season as a head coach and is grateful for all of the community support.

“Obviously on Wednesday we went down to practice at Lucas Oil so our kids could kind of experience that and see what that was like,” Eppley said. “So their first time seeing it wasn’t tomorrow. The rest of the time, we’ve been trying to keep the week the same exact thing as normal and just try to treat it like any other game. We’re excited. We talk about some of us are a little nervous and things like that. We always say on our team nerves as in excitement and fear as a liar. So I think we’re ready to play. It’s amazing. It’s amazing for me. But it’s also amazing for our school and our community. I can’t tell you how appreciative I’ve been of our communities involvement for us and things like that. They’ve been very giving for our football team.”

Northridge takes on Mt. Vernon Saturday afternoon. The game will be on Bally Sports Indiana at 3:30 p.m.

