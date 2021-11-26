No. 6 Baylor beats Michigan State 75-58 for Atlantis title

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - James Akinjo scored 15 points and No. 6 Baylor beat Michigan State 75-58 for the Battle 4 Atlantis championship.

The reigning national champions led just 38-36 at the break.

But they began to take control in the opening minutes of the second half.

The Bears used an 8-0 run to finally stretch out to a double-digit lead midway through the second half.

Gabe Brown had 13 points for Michigan State.

Baylor shot 49%.

The Spartans shot just 37% after halftime and missed all seven of their 3-point tries in the half.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/26/2021 3:01:11 PM (GMT -5:00)