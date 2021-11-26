No. 6 Baylor beats Michigan State 75-58 for Atlantis title
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - James Akinjo scored 15 points and No. 6 Baylor beat Michigan State 75-58 for the Battle 4 Atlantis championship.
The reigning national champions led just 38-36 at the break.
But they began to take control in the opening minutes of the second half.
The Bears used an 8-0 run to finally stretch out to a double-digit lead midway through the second half.
Gabe Brown had 13 points for Michigan State.
Baylor shot 49%.
The Spartans shot just 37% after halftime and missed all seven of their 3-point tries in the half.
