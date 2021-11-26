Advertisement

No. 6 Baylor beats Michigan State 75-58 for Atlantis title

In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) falls...
In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) falls to the court as he drives to the basket over Baylor's Flo Thamba during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)(Tim Aylen | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - James Akinjo scored 15 points and No. 6 Baylor beat Michigan State 75-58 for the Battle 4 Atlantis championship.

The reigning national champions led just 38-36 at the break.

But they began to take control in the opening minutes of the second half.

The Bears used an 8-0 run to finally stretch out to a double-digit lead midway through the second half.

Gabe Brown had 13 points for Michigan State.

Baylor shot 49%.

The Spartans shot just 37% after halftime and missed all seven of their 3-point tries in the half.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/26/2021 3:01:11 PM (GMT -5:00)

