No. 3 Purdue takes inside track to blow out Omaha 97-40

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Zach Edey scored 20 points in 16 minutes, and No. 3 Purdue pounded Omaha 97-40.

Purdue used a huge size advantage to outrebound the Mavericks 53-22 and outscore them in the paint 48-16.

The Boilermakers improved to 6-0 for the first first since 2015-16 and just the fourth time in coach Matt Painter’s tenure.

Omaha was led by Darrius Hughes with 13 points.

It lost its fifth straight - all on the road.

11/26/2021 4:39:02 PM (GMT -5:00)