No. 3 Purdue takes inside track to blow out Omaha 97-40

Purdue's Zach Edey (15) shoots over Omaha's Dylan Brougham (14) during the second half of an...
Purdue's Zach Edey (15) shoots over Omaha's Dylan Brougham (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Purdue defeated Omaha 97-40. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Zach Edey scored 20 points in 16 minutes, and No. 3 Purdue pounded Omaha 97-40.

Purdue used a huge size advantage to outrebound the Mavericks 53-22 and outscore them in the paint 48-16.

The Boilermakers improved to 6-0 for the first first since 2015-16 and just the fourth time in coach Matt Painter’s tenure.

Omaha was led by Darrius Hughes with 13 points.

It lost its fifth straight - all on the road.

11/26/2021 4:39:02 PM (GMT -5:00)

