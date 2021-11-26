Mishawaka man charged in murder-for-hire scheme

MISHAWAKA, IND. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man has been charged in a murder-for-hire scheme.

Authorities say 31-year-old Joshua Cassel was in jail on an unrelated charge when he reached out to a confidential informant to hire someone to kill two people outside of the jail.

The confidential information then told officials. Detectives later went undercover and met up with Cassel who attempted to hire them to commit murder.

Cassel is facing multiple charges including Attempted Murder.

His initial hearing is scheduled for Monday, November 29th.

