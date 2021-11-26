Advertisement

Mishawaka man charged in murder-for-hire scheme

An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, IND. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man has been charged in a murder-for-hire scheme.

Authorities say 31-year-old Joshua Cassel was in jail on an unrelated charge when he reached out to a confidential informant to hire someone to kill two people outside of the jail.

The confidential information then told officials. Detectives later went undercover and met up with Cassel who attempted to hire them to commit murder.

Cassel is facing multiple charges including Attempted Murder.

His initial hearing is scheduled for Monday, November 29th.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a person was shot in South Bend.
South Bend Police investigating Tuesday evening shooting
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
The man who built a chocolate company that is synonymous with South Bend renews his commitment...
Plan in the works to build South Bend dinosaur museum
Local bars busy for “Blackout Wednesday”
Local bars busy for “Blackout Wednesday”
Efforts to extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants in Indiana are underway.
Undocumented immigrants pushing for driver’s cards in Indiana

Latest News

A group of about 150 residents spent hours cooking and packing meals to be delivered to those...
Hope Ministries delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need
Hope Ministries delivers Thanksgiving meals
Hope Ministries
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Touch of Winter
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast