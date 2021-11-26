Irish improvement: Brian Kelly says bye week was instrumental for Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There were a handful of questions Notre Dame Football faced heading into this season and while it may have taken longer to get answers then some fans would have liked, the Irish have figured it out.

Perhaps the most visible improvement would be the combination of the offensive line getting on the same page and switching to a faster pace offense for Irish quarterback Jack Coan.

Head Coach Brian Kelly said the bye week helped the team find out what worked best to give Coan a chance to succeed.

Defensively, the Irish were dealing with a new scheme under defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman which took some time to get used to.

But now everything seems to be clicking at the right time.

“I just think that that was incremental,” Kelly said. “I don’t know that there was one thing that led to it as much as a consistency from week to week and a natural evolution of, as I mentioned this and maybe I got off the track a little bit, but we have young players that have been really respectful of our process, and have really bought into it and that has helped us grow. If they’ve been resistant or they hadn’t bought in along the way, this could have taken longer. I think that, with our veterans has really helped this football team develop.”

Notre Dame takes on Stanford tomorrow night at 8 on Fox.

