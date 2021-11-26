First Alert Forecast: Cold Black Friday with More Snow Possible This Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BLACK FRIDAY: After some overnight lake effect snow, a few slick spots on the roadways are possible. We will be staying cold with a few flurries left throughout the middle of the day. The highs will be in the low to middle 30s through today. Clouds will remain for much of the day ahead of our next chance of rain and snow coming over the weekend. High of 34.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Staying mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will slide into the middle 20s overnight. Low of 24.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and remaining chilly. A clipper system will begin to move in during the afternoon. Some rain showers will begin the afternoon and changeover to some snow showers by the evening. A period of slight snow is possible before some lake effect snow takes over into Sunday. A light accumulation could be possible. High of 38.

SUNDAY: Lake effect snow showers are possible throughout much of the day as highs remain in the 30s. Mostly cloudy skies will clear later in the evening. Light accumulation of snow is possible, some could see an inch or 2 under the heavier snow showers. Roadways could turn snow covered and a bit slick where snow is steadily falling. High of 38.

LONG RANGE: Most of next week will feature warming temperatures and some sunshine. Highs will return into the middle to upper 40s by the second half of the week. We are keeping our eyes on next weekend. Some rain showers and dropping temperatures could set the stage for a wintry system heading into the first full week of December. We will keep an eye on this time frame heading through next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, November 25th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 50

Thursday’s Low: 32

Precipitation: 0.37″

Snowfall: 0.5″

