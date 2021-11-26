Advertisement

Afghan refugees to be resettled in greater South Bend area

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The greater South Bend area has been federally approved to take in as many as 60 Afghan refugees.

Some 4,100 refugees are still being temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury, south of Indianapolis.

Two groups, Catholic Charities, and the United Religious Community have each been approved to oversee 30-resettlements in St. Joseph County.

Both groups have done resettlement work in the past, although this project appears to be different.

“That’ll be a new challenge for us. There’s not a lot of folks in our community either who speak Dari, or Pashto which are the main languages from Afghanistan,” said United Religious Community Executive Director John Pinter.

Community leaders have put together a plan to teach the refugees English as quickly as possible and to turn to telephone translators when medical matters are discussed.

After all, the remaining 4,100 refugees who remain at Camp Atterbury have to go somewhere.

“Done is better than perfect, is a great analogy for this,” Pinter said. “We won’t have everything figured out by the time all the families arrive, and we’ll learn from that. We decided as a group that we’ll just have to figure it out as we go.”

In a written statement released earlier this week, South Bend Mayor James Mueller said, “South Bend is a growing, inclusive city that welcomes new residents and embraces diversity.”

The mayor’s statement adds that he appreciates the ‘contributions and sacrifices’ the refugees made for our country during the long conflict in Afghanistan.

The first of the refugees is expected to arrive in mid-December, where the goal is to get people into temporary housing. “Until we get a social security card and a number and can get them into an apartment they can live in,” Pinter explained. “And help them get ready for a job so that pretty quickly they can start taking control of their lives.”

