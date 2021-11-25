Touch of Winter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYBODY!! No, it wasn’t picture-perfect, and it did turn colder, but at least the roads were fine. And for the most part, they will be the rest of the weekend. I think there is a small chance for slick roads in some lake-effect areas Friday morning, and then a chance for snow-covered roads Saturday night into Sunday morning, mainly north of US-6. So, enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend...

Tonight: Showers turning to lake-effect snow showers. A coating to 1″ likely in the lake-effect areas, especially on the grass. Low: 26, Wind: NW 10-20

Friday: Clouds and a bit of sun with lingering flurries around. High: 34

Friday night: Partly cloudy and colder. Low: 21

Saturday: Some sun early, then cloudy with a chance of light rain developing in the afternoon. High: 38

