Santos’ game-ending FG ends Bears’ skid versus winless Lions

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos kicks the winining field goal with time expiring to defeat...
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos kicks the winining field goal with time expiring to defeat the Detroit Lions 16-14 during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to give the Chicago Bears a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

The Bears ended a five-game losing streak under embattled coach Matt Nagy, who was answering questions about his job status less than 48 hours before kickoff.

The Lions made many mistakes, early and late, to extend their skid to 15 games going back to their most recent win nearly a year ago in Chicago.

Andy Dalton started in place of injured rookie Justin Fields and led the Bears on an 18-play, 69-yard drive that took 8:30 off the clock for the win.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

