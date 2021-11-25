One dead in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday.

Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Elwood Avenue just before 2:45 p.m.

The woman is currently at the hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the shooting is an isolated case. There is no word on a suspect.

