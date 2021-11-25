Notre Dame football sees rushing game improvement as offensive line strengthens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the regular season winding down, you can easily take a step back and see where the Irish have improved the most and an easy argument could be the offensive line.

Through the first four games of the season, the line allowed 21 sacks, which was 129th in the country.

They were also128th in tackles for loss allowed, averaging nearly 10 a game.

But since then, there has been significant improvement, now just 6 tackles for a loss a game.

The running game that was averaging 80 yards a game is now up to 150 a game.

“For me personally, it’d definitely be in the running game and in the run throughs,” running back Kyren Williams said. “So when like the defenses are on the backers, they send a blitz on the run, it’s just being able to communicate that and pick up the blitzes so that as running backs, we still have that clear track and we’re still able to be impatient and hit the hole wherever it’s at.”

The Irish say it all comes down to communication.

“We’re all communicating with each other and seeing things through one set of eyes better,” offensive lineman Josh Lugg said. “Those details that we really wanted to clean up are getting cleaned up. Because of that, Kyren and Logan and Audric and make plays that are the kind of plays that they can make. Just being able to clean up some of those details as the season’s progressed, we’ve been able to play better ball.”

Good news for the Irish, they take on the 127th-ranked rushing defense in the country this week, Stanford, who gives up roughly 242 yards a game.

