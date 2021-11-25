Advertisement

No. 20 Michigan sloppy in 65-54 win over Tarleton State

Michigan guard Frankie Collins (10) and teammates react after a play during the second half of...
Michigan guard Frankie Collins (10) and teammates react after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tarleton State, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Eli Brooks scored 15 points and No. 20 Michigan overcame a sloppy performance to beat Tarleton State 65-54. Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan scored 14 points apiece for Michigan (4-2), which committed 20 turnovers.

Hunter Dickinson added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Montre Gipson led Tarleton State with 17 points and Tahj Small added 12.

The Wolverines had 11 turnovers in the first 15 minutes.

Michigan was clinging to a 55-52 lead with under four minutes left before putting the game away.

11/24/2021 9:09:53 PM (GMT -5:00)

