Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa inspires Irish through leadership

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before every season during fall camp, Notre Dame announces their group of captains to the obvious support of their teammates, but defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa was not there for that celebration.

He was back home in Hawaii following the death of his father.

Throughout this season, Myron has inspired his teammates with his strength through it all.

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa has been a consistent force for the Irish defensive line this season.

MTA has 20 tackles on the season, six of them for a loss.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says Myron is invaluable to his defense .

“It’s been really fascinating to watch his growth just from the summer when he became a SWAT leader to when he was named captain,” Kelly said. “Just his leadership. Myron is very quiet, had always been very quiet, and knew that he needed to begin to be more vocal and when you take Myron and he starts to vocalize his thoughts and what he wants, it’s an incredible impact. He’s had a couple of times where he’s got up and spoken to the group and it has a huge impact on our football team.”

Tagovailoa-Amosa and the Irish head out west this week to take on Stanford on Saturday night at 8 on FOX.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.