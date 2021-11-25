Michigan State gives Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year deal

Michigan State is giving Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year contract to stay, making an aggressive move to keep a football coach who potentially could leave for LSU or the NFL.

The landmark deal funded by donors was announced on Wednesday night.

The 12th-ranked Spartans close the regular season against Penn State on Saturday at home.

Only Alabama’s Nick Saban is paid more on an annual basis.

Tucker’s 10-year deal puts him in select company with two coaches with the same term, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.

