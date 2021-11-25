Michigan State gives Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year deal
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Michigan State is giving Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year contract to stay, making an aggressive move to keep a football coach who potentially could leave for LSU or the NFL.
The landmark deal funded by donors was announced on Wednesday night.
The 12th-ranked Spartans close the regular season against Penn State on Saturday at home.
Only Alabama’s Nick Saban is paid more on an annual basis.
Tucker’s 10-year deal puts him in select company with two coaches with the same term, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.
