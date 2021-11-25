Advertisement

Michigan State gives Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year deal

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michigan State is giving Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year contract to stay, making an aggressive move to keep a football coach who potentially could leave for LSU or the NFL.

The landmark deal funded by donors was announced on Wednesday night.

The 12th-ranked Spartans close the regular season against Penn State on Saturday at home.

Only Alabama’s Nick Saban is paid more on an annual basis.

Tucker’s 10-year deal puts him in select company with two coaches with the same term, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/24/2021 9:45:47 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

After a three week hospital stay, Ella Hunt returns to Elkhart
A homecoming for ‘Princess Ella of Elkhart’ brings joy to a hard situation
Police are investigating after a person was shot in South Bend.
South Bend Police investigating Tuesday evening shooting
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Efforts to extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants in Indiana are underway.
Undocumented immigrants pushing for driver’s cards in Indiana
As most of you know, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman is retiring next week, and...
Mike Hoffman surprised on-air with special message from Mitch Daniels

Latest News

Michigan guard Frankie Collins (10) and teammates react after a play during the second half of...
No. 20 Michigan sloppy in 65-54 win over Tarleton State
In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. (30)...
Bingham’s dunk gets Spartans past Ramblers 63-61 at Atlantis
Notre Dame defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (95) during an NCAA football game against...
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa inspires Irish through leadership
Myron's time: Irish captain's leadership skills shine
Myron's time: Irish captain's leadership skills shine