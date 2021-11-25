Advertisement

Meal preps underway at Hope Ministries

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Volunteers at Hope Ministries spent Wednesday evening preparing Thanksgiving meals.

They made pies, cranberry dressing and turkey; green beans and sweet potatoes will roll in first thing Thanksgiving morning.

Hope Ministries plans to deliver 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to people in need.

“We feel honored and grateful that we get the opportunity to do that, says director of community relations Steve Matteson. “I wouldn’t say it is the core to the mission of hope, but we feel blessed to serve the community on this one day in this way...we have a great network of volunteers who have been here for 24 years...and they love serving not only Hope, but people in the community.”

The non-profit has been delivering Thanksgiving meals for 26 years.

