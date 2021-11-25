Local bars busy for “Blackout Wednesday”

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you happened to be out and about Wednesday evening, you probably noticed that local bars were crowded.

That’s because it’s “Black Wednesday:” one of the busiest days for bars around the country.

“We call it Black Wednesday, but it’s always been a big bar holiday for us. It’s been great because then you get to see a lot of local people who come home. They don’t live in South Bend, but maybe they live out of town, work out of town, but they come home and it becomes a high school reunion,” said Corby’s Owner Joe Mittiga.

Hundreds came out to Corby’s.

“I think it’s a familiar setting for people and for locals. We have been here for over 30 years doing this. It wasn’t just a Notre Dame, student thing. It was a local South Bend thing,” said Mittiga.

There’s a lot of tradition here and it still has the same feel that it did three decades ago.

“We’ve obviously made some improvements here in the back with new bathrooms. We put in a kitchen and this new bar that I am sitting next to here has been a great addition that I hope a lot of people who didn’t come home last year didn’t get a chance to see,” said Mittiga.

People love the lively atmosphere.

They had a band and DJ to help kick off the holiday weekend.

“It’s a much more liberating experience this year with having people feel more comfortable traveling home and getting on airplanes,” said Mittiga.

Police are increasing patrols over the holiday weekend.

If you plan to drink, make sure you have a designated driver or use Uber or Lyft.

