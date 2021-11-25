Hope Ministries delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a busy Thanksgiving morning at Hope Ministries in South Bend.

A group of about 150 volunteers spent hours cooking and packing meals to be delivered to those in need.

“We have six delivery routes that we’re going out into neighborhoods and deliver food,” said Alison Silverraven, the volunteer coordinator.

One of the delivery stops was the Karl King Tower.

Some residents teared up when they received a meal, while others were just thankful someone cared.

“It means a lot to me because I’m over here by myself and this makes me feel like somebody cares,” said resident Evelean Grenthem. “So, I appreciate it.”

Sebastian Boling has been volunteering on Thanksgiving for 12 years.

“It’s tough because we go through every day knowing where our next meal is for the most part,” Boling said. “And they don’t’ have that. So, one day I can come do that, or even a week throughout the year, it’s nothing.”

In total, Hope Ministries delivered more than a thousand meals on Thanksgiving.

