First Alert Forecast: Thanksgiving Lake Effect Snow Showers

Rain showers during the day on Thanksgiving will turn into some lake effect snow showers as you head out to get those Black Friday deals! The latest details on your First Alert Forecast are here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THANKSGIVING: HAPPY THANKSGIVING! Rain showers during the morning will become some lake effect rain showers during the early afternoon. Temperatures in the middle 40s during the morning but ending the afternoon in the middle 30s. Lake effect rain showers change to lake snow showers by the early evening. High of 45, with temperatures dropping into the middle 30s by the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Lake snow showers are possible downwind of Lake Michigan throughout the evening. No significant accumulations are expected but we could see a dusting to almost a half inch or a bit more in some isolated spots. Lake snow showers begin to taper by the morning. No significant accumulation is expected. Low of 26.

BLACK FRIDAY: Starting the day with a few lake effect snow showers or flurries. By lunchtime we lose the snow showers and bring out a bit of some sunshine. Highs remain cold as you head out to get those deals. High of 34.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs nearing the 40-degree mark again. We see increasing clouds by the afternoon and evening. Late in the day a few rain/snow showers are possible. A clipper will be moving in and we need to watch the track of this system to determine the precipitation type. High of 40.

LONG RANGE: The chance remains for some rain or snow showers into Sunday with things beginning to wind down with a few lake snow showers heading into Monday morning. We will keep an eye on this system as it could impact some return travelers from Thanksgiving during the day on Sunday. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, November 24th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 52

Wednesday’s Low: 35

Precipitation: 0.01″

Snowfall: 0.00″

