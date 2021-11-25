Advertisement

Brown, Spartans pull away late to beat No. 22 UConn 64-60

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) drives as Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo (21) defends...
Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) drives as Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo (21) defends during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)(Tim Aylen | AP)
By Associated Press
Nov. 25, 2021
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - A.J. Hoggard hit the go-ahead free throws with 30.3 seconds left and Michigan State scored the game’s final nine points to push past No. 22 Connecticut 64-60 in Thursday’s Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals.

Gabe Brown scored 16 points to lead the Spartans. Michigan State blew a 14-point first-half lead.

But it held UConn to 1-for-9 shooting in the final 3 minutes to take control late.

Adama Sonogo and Tyrese Martin each had double-doubles to lead the Huskies.

UConn was coming off a double-overtime win against No. 19 Auburn in Wednesday’s first round.

11/25/2021 4:44:58 PM (GMT -5:00)

