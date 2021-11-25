Brown, Spartans pull away late to beat No. 22 UConn 64-60

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - A.J. Hoggard hit the go-ahead free throws with 30.3 seconds left and Michigan State scored the game’s final nine points to push past No. 22 Connecticut 64-60 in Thursday’s Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals.

Gabe Brown scored 16 points to lead the Spartans. Michigan State blew a 14-point first-half lead.

But it held UConn to 1-for-9 shooting in the final 3 minutes to take control late.

Adama Sonogo and Tyrese Martin each had double-doubles to lead the Huskies.

UConn was coming off a double-overtime win against No. 19 Auburn in Wednesday’s first round.

11/25/2021 4:44:58 PM (GMT -5:00)