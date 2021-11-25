Advertisement

Bingham’s dunk gets Spartans past Ramblers 63-61 at Atlantis

In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. (30)...
In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrates with teammates after making the game-winning basket against Loyola-Chicago in an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)(Tim Aylen | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Marcus Bingham Jr. dunked home an alley-oop pass from Tyson Walker with 3.4 seconds left to lift Michigan State past Loyola Chicago 63-61 in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Hall got into the paint and lobbed the ball in traffic to Bingham on the right side of the lane for the finish.

Bingham finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks for the Spartans.

Malik Hall posted career highs of 24 points in 32 minutes to lead Michigan State.

Lucas Williamson had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Loyola Chicago, which shot 37%.

11/24/2021 2:19:44 PM (GMT -5:00)

