Wednesday’s Child: Tyler’s time to shine

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Flexible and fun are two words that ten-year-old Tyler uses to describe himself. Grant Me Hope sent us the story of this Michigan foster youth in need of adoptive parents.

“I’m kind, nice, respectful,” said Tyler.

This 4th grader likes school…especially math!

“I like math because I want to learn so I can count money,” said Tyler. “Like in the millions.”

Tyler is a natural athlete who excels at basketball, football and soccer. Basketball is his favorite sport.

“I like LeBron because he is a basketball player and I want to be a basketball player when I grow up,” said tyler.

He doesn’t just play sports outside or on the court.

“I really like video games and what I like to play is NBA, football, NFL. And I play Minecraft, Fortnite,” said Tyler.

He dreams of the day when he can live with his adoptive family.

“I would like to live with a family who likes dog, pets, video games and Pokémon,” said Tyler. “I’d like my family to be with me until I grow up. Being with my family is, is my happiest thing.”

If you would like to learn more about Tyler, click here for the link to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

