Thanksgiving travel nears pre-pandemic numbers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - After a year of pandemic-reduced travel, Americans are hitting the roads and taking flight this Thanksgiving weekend.

South Bend International Airport CEO Mike Daigle tells 16 News Now that Tuesday is usually the slowest travel day of the week. . But yesterday, SBN was 122 percent of its normal travel volume.

“We can see that just in people parking in our parking lot. We can see it in people in the building. We can just see the activity level is dramatically increased from last year,” said Daigle.

AAA estimates Thanksgiving travel is just 5 percent shy of 2019 figures. Of the 53 million people who are traveling for Thanksgiving, 90 percent of them nationally are going to be taking a car.

“If you’re returning home on Sunday, the traffic is going to be the busiest when you’re returning home on Sunday. It’s going to be most congested from 1 to 7p.m. So you might just want to think about getting up in the morning, having a little cold turkey and stuffing, and hitting the road,” said Molly Hart, Spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

