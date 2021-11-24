Advertisement

Plan in the works to build South Bend dinosaur museum

By Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The man who built a chocolate company that is synonymous with South Bend, today renewed his commitment to establish a dinosaur museum here.

Some jokingly refer to Mark Tarner as “Jurassic Mark.”

Tarner has quietly amassed quite a collection of dinosaur bones in his spare time.

“I don’t golf, don’t have a vacation home. I just love to work, and with this, it gives you purpose, you know.”

Mark Tarner has spent the past 29-years building his business called the South Bend Chocolate Company.

28 of those years have been profitable but one of them was nearly devastating. “You know, the virus almost brought us to our knees, and if it hadn’t been for the federal government, we’d have been out of business,” Tarner said.

Today Tarner is back on his feet, showing off his femurs, tail bones, and vertebrae.

“It’s from the Morrison formation from the Jurassic and if you see here, I mean, this is part of the bones, I mean we have over 600.”

The bones were found on private land Tarner leases at a ranch in Montana. Many of the bones were unearthed by Tarner himself, who says he typically spends about three weeks a year at the site.

Paleontologist Stacie Skwarcan has been to the site during the past three summers. “I think it’s really cool because you’re digging up these bones that have been covered up for at least 150-million years and this is the first time any human is seeing them.”

For now, the bones are being stored in warehouses in South Bend, awaiting the day Tarner can carry out his paused plans to pair his two passions—to build dinosaur and chocolate museums on a portion of an 88-acre site at U.S. 20 and the U.S. 31 Bypass.

Tarner says he wants the dinosaur museum to be interactive with kids working on real bones. “If we have fossilized turtles, I’m going to have real turtles,It’s going to be half zoo.”

Tarner believes the concept of a chocolate museum next to the dinosaur museum is unstoppable, and that the project could bring up to 100,000 visitors a year to town. I know, I’m betting everything on that its’ going to be a massive attraction for our community.”

Mark Tarner is expecting to break ground in April of next year and says he should have more details to release in about a month.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a three week hospital stay, Ella Hunt returns to Elkhart
A homecoming for ‘Princess Ella of Elkhart’ brings joy to a hard situation
Police are investigating after a person was shot in South Bend.
South Bend Police investigating Tuesday evening shooting
Efforts to extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants in Indiana are underway.
Undocumented immigrants pushing for driver’s cards in Indiana
As most of you know, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman is retiring next week, and...
Mike Hoffman surprised on-air with special message from Mitch Daniels
Joshua Spriestersbach, a man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because...
Man mistakenly locked up in Hawaii psychiatric hospital for 2 years files lawsuit

Latest News

Flexible and fun are two words that ten-year-old Tyler uses to describe himself.
Wednesday’s Child: Tyler’s time to shine
The event is scheduled over the course of four weekends.
‘Gift of Lights’ returning to Potawatomi Zoo this weekend
On Friday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., you can head to Lake Bluff Park to watch the ceremony.
‘Light Up The Bluff’ returning to St. Joseph
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week to answer your medical questions.
Ask the Doctor: ankle cramping, extreme pain & night sweats