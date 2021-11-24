Lights of Joy returns to Shipshewana

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - Shipshewana’s ‘Lights of Joy’ drive-thru experience is now open for the holiday season.

There are more than two million LED lights spanning a mile and a half.

“This has become our tradition here in Shipshewana, we love it,” said Laura Gates, marketing director for Shipshewana Trading Place. “Every year, you see something different, or you recall the favorite thing that was last year and want to see it again. And it’s just fun to do.”

Lights of Joy is open Tuesdays through Sundays, 6 – 9 p.m. until December 31st.

The cost is $20 per vehicle.

