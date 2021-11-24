Advertisement

Light rain and then colder

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NO MAJOR ISSUES...BUT... We continue to see no major storm systems, and therefore no major travel issues. However, there will be some things to watch. First, rain develops tonight, with scattered showers on Thanksgiving. Colder air sweeps in, though, with lake-effect snow showers likely by late afternoon and evening. Could be a coating to 1″ on the grass. Mainly dry and cold Friday through most of Saturday. A weak system brings a decent chance for light snow or rain Saturday night and Sunday...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain developing. Low: 41, Wind: SW 7-14

Thanksgiving: Cloudy and much colder. Rain showers early, then lake snow showers late. High: 45, then falling, Wind: NW 10-20

Thursday night: Lake snow showers taper off...maybe a coating to 1″ on the grass in the evening. Low” 26

Friday: Cold with clouds and some sunshine...and nothing more than flurries. High: 34

