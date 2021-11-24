Advertisement

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019. (Source: CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior.

Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively prosecuting violent passengers who assault crew members or endanger the safety of other passengers. Federal law prohibits interfering with a flight crew, including assaulting, intimidating or threatening crew members.

In a statement, Garland said such passengers do more than harm employees. “They prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel. Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard,” he said.

The memo also notes that dozens of incidents have been reported to the FBI by the Federal Aviation Administration — it investigates some flight disturbances and can issue civil fines to disruptive passengers — as part of an “information-sharing protocol” between the two agencies.

The FAA said earlier this month that it had launched 950 investigations into passenger behavior on flights this year. That is the highest total since the agency started keeping track in 1995. In the five years from 2016 through 2020, the agency averaged 136 investigations a year.

The agency also said that it had referred 37 cases involving unruly airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution since the number of disruptions on flights began to spike in January.

“The unacceptable disruptive behavior that we’re seeing is a serious safety threat to flights, and we’re committed to our partnership with the DOJ to combat it,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said.

Airlines and their unions have pressed the federal government to push more aggressively for criminal prosecution. Airlines have reported more than 5,000 incidents involving unruly passengers this year, with more than 3,600 of those involving people who refused to wear face masks as required by federal regulation.

“The Department of Justice is committed to using its resources to do its part to prevent violence, intimidation, threats of violence and other criminal behavior that endangers the safety of passengers, flight crews and flight attendants on commercial aircraft,” Garland said in the statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a three week hospital stay, Ella Hunt returns to Elkhart
A homecoming for ‘Princess Ella of Elkhart’ brings joy to a hard situation
Police are investigating after a person was shot in South Bend.
South Bend Police investigating Tuesday evening shooting
Efforts to extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants in Indiana are underway.
Undocumented immigrants pushing for driver’s cards in Indiana
As most of you know, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman is retiring next week, and...
Mike Hoffman surprised on-air with special message from Mitch Daniels
Joshua Spriestersbach, a man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because...
Man mistakenly locked up in Hawaii psychiatric hospital for 2 years files lawsuit

Latest News

The man who built a chocolate company that is synonymous with South Bend renews his commitment...
Plan in the works to build South Bend dinosaur museum
The man who built a chocolate company that is synonymous with South Bend renews his commitment...
Plan in the works to build dinosaur museum
This is a major milestone in their mission to get food to kids who need it, instead of it being...
Cultivate Food Rescue saves their 2-millionth pound of food
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Fed officials express resolve to address inflation risks
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Light rain and then colder