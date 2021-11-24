Advertisement

‘Gift of Lights’ returning to Potawatomi Zoo this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Potawatomi Zoo’s “Gift of Lights” kicks off on Friday, Nov. 26.

There will be more than a million lights to see throughout the zoo, as well as an opportunity to see animals, like the red pandas and goats!

A train ride around the zoo will come with some hot chocolate and a festive gift. And special guests, like Santa Claus, will also be a part of the holiday fun!

The lights run through Dec. 19. The dates and times are listed below:

  • Friday, Nov. 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 27, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 28, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 3, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 4, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 5, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 10, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 11, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 12, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 17, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 18, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 19, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ticket prices:

  • Regular adult (15+): $11
  • Regular child (3-14): $6
  • Children 2 and under: FREE
  • Member adult: $8
  • Member child: $4

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a three week hospital stay, Ella Hunt returns to Elkhart
A homecoming for ‘Princess Ella of Elkhart’ brings joy to a hard situation
Police are investigating after a person was shot in South Bend.
South Bend Police investigating Tuesday evening shooting
Efforts to extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants in Indiana are underway.
Undocumented immigrants pushing for driver’s cards in Indiana
As most of you know, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman is retiring next week, and...
Mike Hoffman surprised on-air with special message from Mitch Daniels
Joshua Spriestersbach, a man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because...
Man mistakenly locked up in Hawaii psychiatric hospital for 2 years files lawsuit

Latest News

The man who built a chocolate company that is synonymous with South Bend renews his commitment...
Plan in the works to build South Bend dinosaur museum
On Friday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., you can head to Lake Bluff Park to watch the ceremony.
‘Light Up The Bluff’ returning to St. Joseph
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week to answer your medical questions.
Ask the Doctor: ankle cramping, extreme pain & night sweats
A group of students are dispelling negative stereotypes towards men of color by giving back in...
Adams HS “Brothers” program help donate $1K worth of groceries to women’s shelter