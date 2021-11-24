‘Gift of Lights’ returning to Potawatomi Zoo this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Potawatomi Zoo’s “Gift of Lights” kicks off on Friday, Nov. 26.

There will be more than a million lights to see throughout the zoo, as well as an opportunity to see animals, like the red pandas and goats!

A train ride around the zoo will come with some hot chocolate and a festive gift. And special guests, like Santa Claus, will also be a part of the holiday fun!

The lights run through Dec. 19. The dates and times are listed below:

Friday, Nov. 26 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ticket prices:

Regular adult (15+): $11

Regular child (3-14): $6

Children 2 and under: FREE

Member adult: $8

Member child: $4

