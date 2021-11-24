‘Gift of Lights’ returning to Potawatomi Zoo this weekend
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Potawatomi Zoo’s “Gift of Lights” kicks off on Friday, Nov. 26.
There will be more than a million lights to see throughout the zoo, as well as an opportunity to see animals, like the red pandas and goats!
A train ride around the zoo will come with some hot chocolate and a festive gift. And special guests, like Santa Claus, will also be a part of the holiday fun!
The lights run through Dec. 19. The dates and times are listed below:
- Friday, Nov. 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 27, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 28, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 3, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 4, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 5, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 10, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 11, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 12, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 17, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 18, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 19, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Ticket prices:
- Regular adult (15+): $11
- Regular child (3-14): $6
- Children 2 and under: FREE
- Member adult: $8
- Member child: $4
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.