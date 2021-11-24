First Alert Forecast: Very Windy as Thanksgiving Travel Ramps Up

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Warmer but windy. Winds out of the South between 15-25 miles per hour with wind gusts over 40 possible. Highs right around 50 during the afternoon. A few light showers move our way by the evening. High of 50.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Staying breezy as rain develops after midnight. Rain showers continue into early Thanksgiving morning. Temperatures stay in the 40s overnight. Low of 38.

THANKSGIVING: Thanksgiving begins breezy with rain showers during the first half of the day. Temperatures will drop into the afternoon and evening as the winds shift from the West to the Northwest. Some lake effect snow showers are going to be likely by the evening and into the overnight hours. No significant accumulation is expected. High of 45.

BLACK FRIDAY: Starting the day very chilly with some scattered lake effect snow showers. By the afternoon, just a few flurries are possible as the skies begin to clear. Highs will stay in the lower to middle 30s throughout the day. High of 34.

LONG RANGE: Heading into the weekend and watching another system that could bring some light snow to Michiana Saturday into Sunday. This clipper system is looking likely right now, we need to keep an eye on the track of the system and how much cold air is in place. This could cause some slippery conditions on Sunday for anyone returning to the area from Thanksgiving. Keep checking back for the latest on these snow chances and their impact on holiday travel!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 43

Tuesday’s Low: 21

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.00″

