County Council takes legal action over redistricting maps

By Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Council votes to take legal action against the new maps for commissioner elections.

During a special meeting Tuesday, the council received a lot of opposition from the public about the matter.

Some said, “Taking legal action is ridiculous and irresponsible.”

And others said, “You need public input before you use our tax dollars.”

“We’ve been following the redistricting process and found out the Democrats are going to sue over the maps. These are some of the best maps we have seen...They are much better than what we had in 2010,” said resident, Amy Drake

Others, however, were in favor and said, “It’s worth the money to get it right.”

“We consulted with our legal counsel...They do not specialize in redistricting, so we actually have tried Ice Miller, the law firm Ice Miller, out of Indianapolis,” said Rafael Morton, President of the St. Joseph County Council.

Commissioner President Andy Kostielney said the maps are “legal and appropriate and it would be a shame if certain members of the Council chose to knowingly break the law for purely political reasons.”

Last week, county commissioners voted to approve the redistricting maps that were sponsored by  Kostielney.

The council’s biggest concern is how the maps group the minority population in one of the three commissioner districts.

The council was hoping to work with the commissioners in a bipartisan way.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

